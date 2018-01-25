See Missy Elliott Sharpen Morgan Freeman's MC Skills in New Super Bowl Ad

Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes serve as hip-hop senseis to budding MCs Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, in a teaser for a forthcoming Super Bowl ad for Mountain Dew and Doritos.

Related Watch Super Bowl 51 Commercials, From Worst to Best Budweiser and 84 Lumber tackled Trump and immigration, while Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and Bill Nye provided star power

The clip finds Freeman and Dinklage honing their skills with tongue-twisters in front of the mirror while Elliott and Busta Rhymes offer encouragement and advice. As Freeman works out with the "Peter Piper" rhyme, Missy urges, "I need conviction, I need to feel it!" Meanwhile, Dinklage spars with "How much wood could a woodchuck chuck," while Busta stands over him and unleashes the rhyme.

The full ad will likely feature a rap battle between Freeman and Dinklage, and it's set to premiere during Super Bowl LII. This year's game takes place February 4th at 6:30 ET. Justin Timberlake will perform during the halftime show, while Pink will sing the National Anthem.