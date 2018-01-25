See Missy Elliott Sharpen Morgan Freeman's MC Skills in New Super Bowl Ad

Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes serve as hip-hop senseis to budding MCs Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, in a teaser for a forthcoming Super Bowl ad for Mountain Dew and Doritos.
The clip finds Freeman and Dinklage honing their skills with tongue-twisters in front of the mirror while Elliott and Busta Rhymes offer encouragement and advice. As Freeman works out with the "Peter Piper" rhyme, Missy urges, "I need conviction, I need to feel it!" Meanwhile, Dinklage spars with "How much wood could a woodchuck chuck," while Busta stands over him and unleashes the rhyme.
The full ad will likely feature a rap battle between Freeman and Dinklage, and it's set to premiere during Super Bowl LII. This year's game takes place February 4th at 6:30 ET. Justin Timberlake will perform during the halftime show, while Pink will sing the National Anthem.