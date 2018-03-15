Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran Set for Elton John Tribute Album

High-powered stars from pop (Miley Cyrus), R&B (Mary J. Blige), country (Miranda Lambert) and rock (the Killers) will take part in a two-volume tribute album for Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Revamp and Restoration are due out on April 6th.

"It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it," Elton John said in a statement. "As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp and Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences."

John and Taupin enlisted an impressively varied group of singers to interpret their work: The albums' track lists also include Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Q-Tip, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.

That eclecticism gives John and Taupin a chance to remind listeners of their musical range. "From day one we borrowed from everything that's good about American music – whether it's blues, country, gospel, pop, pure rock – everything got thrown in the mix," Taupin noted. "… It would be tiring if you just got stuck in one niche your entire career, especially when it's one as long as ours."

That long career is now beginning to wind down: In January, John announced that he planned to retire from the road. Before he does so, he will embark on one massive final tour. He'll start performing at arenas around North America in September.

Revamp Track List



1. "Bennie and the Jets" - Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. "We All Fall in Love Sometimes" - Coldplay

3. "I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues" - Alessia Cara

4. "Candle in the Wind" - Ed Sheeran

5. "Tiny Dancer "- Florence And The Machine

6. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford and Sons

7. "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige

8. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - The Killers

10. "Daniel" - Sam Smith

11. "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me" - Miley Cyrus

12. "Your Song" - Lady Gaga

13. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration Track List



1. "Rocket Man" – Little Big Town

2. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" – Maren Morris

3. "Sacrifice" – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. "Take Me to the Pilot" – Brothers Osborne

5. "My Father's Gun" – Miranda Lambert

6. "I Want Love" – Chris Stapleton

7. "Honky Cat" – Lee Ann Womack

8. "Roy Rogers" – Kacey Musgraves

9. "Please" – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. "The Bitch Is Back" – Miley Cyrus

11. "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" – Dierks Bentley

12. "This Train Don't Stop" – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. "Border Song" – Willie Nelson