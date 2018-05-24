Mike Shinoda Faces Past on Gritty New Song 'Running From My Shadow'

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda grapples dark memories in his gritty new song, "Running From My Shadow," featuring Grandson. The track will appear on Shinoda's upcoming solo debut, Post Traumatic, out June 15th.

"Running From My Shadow" recalls Linkin Park at their most anthemic with its mix of atmospheric hip-hop and stadium-ready guitars. Shinoda sings at a breathless pace, peeling off brutal lines like, "There are times when I kick myself/ Say I'm not sick but I can't get well/ Say I got this while I chase my tail/ As if they can't tell/ I'm running from shadow."

Shinoda released a music video for "Running From My Shadow." The Gus Black-directed clip finds Shinoda and Grandson performing the track against the desolate backdrops of an empty garage and a city's industrial district.

"Running From My Shadow" follows previously released Post Traumatic tracks "About You," "Crossing a Line" and "Nothing Makes Sense Anymore." The album will also feature the three songs Shinoda released as the Post Traumatic EP, his first offering after the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. Post Traumatic will include collaborations with the Deftones' Chino Moreno, Machine Gun Kelly, K. Flay and Blackbear.

