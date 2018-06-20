Mike Shinoda Debuts Raw New Song 'Crossing a Line' on 'Fallon'

Mike Shinoda made his solo TV debut on Thursday's Tonight Show, performing his cathartic new single "Crossing a Line" alongside house band the Roots.

Related Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Opens Up About Life After Chester Bennington With the release of his intensely personal solo LP 'Post-Traumatic,' the rapper and producer discusses how making music helped him grieve

The Linkin Park member began crooning over a gentle piano line as white lights flashed along with the song's dramatic synth-strings. Later on, the singer grabbed his Fender Stratocaster for a series of guitar riffs that added to the foreboding tone of the arrangements.

"Crossing a Line" appears on Shinoda's recently issued debut solo LP, Post Traumatic, which also includes "About You" (featuring Blackbear), "Running From My Shadow," "Nothing Makes Sense Anymore" and guest spots from Deftones' Chino Moreno, Machine Gun Kelly and K. Flay. The album follows a three-track January EP, also titled Post Trauamatic, that marked his first new music since the death of former Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington.

Shinoda is touring throughout the summer. His next date is Wednesday, June 20th in New York, New York.