Miguel, Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens to Perform at 2018 Oscars

Miguel, Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens, Common and Gael García Bernal are set to perform their Best Original Song nominees at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Related Oscars 2018: 10 Nominees Long Overdue for a Win From Woody Harrelson to Paul Thomas Anderson – these class-of-2018 Academy Award nominees are due for some gold

Miguel will perform "Remember Me" from the computer-animated fantasy Coco, alongside the film's star, Bernal, and singer Natalia Lafourcade. Best Supporting Actress nominee Blige – the first person to be nominated for both a performance and original song in the same year – will sing "Mighty River" from period drama, Mudbound.

Sufjan Stevens will play "Mystery of Love," his acoustic song from Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name. (The film is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.) Keala Settle will perform "This Is Me" from the Hugh Jackman-led musical The Greatest Showman; and Common will unite with Andra Day for "Stand Up for Something," from the legal drama, Marshall.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th Academy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 4th at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.