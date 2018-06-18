Miguel Announces 'The Ascension' North American Tour

Miguel will continue to showcase his 2017 album War & Leisure on his newly announced The Ascension North American tour.

After wrapping up the War & Leisure trek in April, the latest slate of 26 dates kicks off late summer with an August 23rd show in Boston and works its way westward before ceasing September 28th in Seattle. DVSN will serve as special guest for the entirety of the Ascension tour.

In addition to his solo dates, Miguel has also booked a handful of festival stops, including Brooklyn's Afropunk, Philadelphia's Made in America, Raleigh, North Carolina's Hopscotch, Denver's Grandoozy and Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful.

Tickets for the Ascension Tour go on sale June 22nd; check the singer's official site for more information.

Miguel Tour Dates



August 23 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavillion

August 24 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater

August 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ AFROPUNK

August 26 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

August 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Mural Theatre

August 29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

August 31 - Chicago, IL @North Coast Festival

September 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

September 4 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

September 8 - Atlanta, GA @ ONE MusicFest

September 11 - San Antonio @ Majestic Theatre

September 12 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

September 14 - Denver, CO @ Grandoozy

September 16 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

September 17 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 20 - San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University

September 21 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 22 - Las Vegas, CA @ Life is Beautiful Festival

September 24 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 25 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

September 28 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater