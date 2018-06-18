Miguel Announces 'The Ascension' North American Tour

Miguel will continue to showcase his 2017 album War & Leisure on his newly announced The Ascension North American tour.
After wrapping up the War & Leisure trek in April, the latest slate of 26 dates kicks off late summer with an August 23rd show in Boston and works its way westward before ceasing September 28th in Seattle. DVSN will serve as special guest for the entirety of the Ascension tour.
In addition to his solo dates, Miguel has also booked a handful of festival stops, including Brooklyn's Afropunk, Philadelphia's Made in America, Raleigh, North Carolina's Hopscotch, Denver's Grandoozy and Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful.
Tickets for the Ascension Tour go on sale June 22nd; check the singer's official site for more information.
Miguel Tour Dates
August 23 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavillion
August 24 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater
August 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ AFROPUNK
August 26 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
August 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Mural Theatre
August 29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
August 31 - Chicago, IL @North Coast Festival
September 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival
September 4 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
September 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 7 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
September 8 - Atlanta, GA @ ONE MusicFest
September 11 - San Antonio @ Majestic Theatre
September 12 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
September 14 - Denver, CO @ Grandoozy
September 16 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
September 17 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 20 - San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University
September 21 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 22 - Las Vegas, CA @ Life is Beautiful Festival
September 24 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
September 25 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
September 28 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater