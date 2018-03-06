Migos Sued for Allegedly Inciting Concert Brawl in 2015

The owner of the Washington Avenue Armory, a performance venue in Albany, NY, filed a lawsuit against Migos on Monday, local alt-weekly The Alt reports. A separate suit was also filed by Sharome Ross, who alleges that he was attacked while attending Migos' show at the Armory.

The Armory owners allege that during a concert in March 2015, Migos "caused a riot" and "caused patrons to be stabbed, robbed, beaten, severely harmed, and injured as the defendants continued to incite a select group of individuals to continue the onslaught of attacks, assaults, and destruction of the premises." In addition, the suit accuses Migos of failing to show up for a contractually obligated meet-and-greet.

A rep for the group did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs ask that damages be determined during the trial. The suit claims that "as a result of the fight and subsequent negative media attention," the venue "lost its liquor license, was forced to cancel several shows and events, and sustained significant economic damages." They are suing in the hopes of recouping that lost income. In addition, the Armory wants Migos to pay for property damages sustained during the concert and "fees and expenses related to litigation and nuisance violations from the City of Albany."

Ross is also suing Migos, but he is suing the Armory as well, according to The Alt. He alleges that he "was attacked and assaulted by persons who were in attendance" leading to "serious permanent personal injuries." He accuses both Migos and the Armory of "negligence."



These suits come on the eve of the show's three-year anniversary, when New York's statute of limitations for plaintiffs to file personal injury and property damage lawsuits expires.

