Watch Migos Play Drug Traffickers in Lavish 'Narcos' Video

Migos play a group of opulent drug traffickers in their new "Narcos" video.

The Georgia rappers open the clip in their heavily guarded villa, where they dine, sip champagne, count massive stacks of cash and relax on speed boats. But the mood turns grim after the trio make a business deal – only to have DEA agents arrive, building to a climactic shoot-out.

The group's Quavo co-directed the clip with Joseph Desrosiers, and both 21 Savage and Migos producer DJ Durel make cameos in the big-budget piece. "Narcos" follows previously issued videos for Culture II singles "MotorSport," "Stir Fry" and "Walk It Talk It."

Migos recently performed the latter two tracks at the BET Awards, where they won Best Group. The trio will launch their joint tour with Drake, "Aubrey and the Three Amigos," on July 26th in Salt Lake City, Utah.