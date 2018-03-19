Watch Migos, Drake Hop on 'Soul Train' in 'Walk It Talk It' Video

Migos and Drake deliver a Soul Train-inspired performance in the new video for "Walk It Talk It," which reimagines the iconic Seventies dance program as a TV show called Culture Ride.

Migos don afros, chunky sunglasses and flashy suits from the era as they run through the Culture II track. For Drake's verse, the rapper first appears during one of Soul Train's famed line dances before joining the North Atlanta trio onstage for the rest of the song.

Jamie Foxx plays the role of the late Don Cornelius in the visual, introducing "the Migos" as well as playing mid-song games with audience members. Fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty also makes a brief appearance in the clip, which was co-directed by Daps and Migos' Quavo.

Migos previously tapped the genre of Chinese martial arts films for the trio's "Stir Fry" video with Pharrell Williams.