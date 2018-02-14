Michelle Obama Creates 'Forever Mine' Valentine's Day Playlist for Barack

Michelle Obama showed her love for husband Barack Obama – as well as her eclectic musical tastes – Wednesday when she shared a special Valentine's Day playlist she created just for him.

The Spotify playlist, which the former first lady titled "Forever Love," is made up of soul/R&B classics like Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe" and Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," as well as more modern tracks, like Kendrick Lamar's "Love," featuring Zacari and Janelle Monae's "Primetime," featuring Miguel.

Other notable songs include "Coming Home" by Leon Bridges, "Halo" by Beyonce, "Caught Up In the Rapture" by Anita Baker and "Always Be My Baby" by Mariah Carey.

"Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama," she wrote in her Instagram post. "To celebrate the occasion, I'm dedicating a little Valentine's Day playlist to you!"

Barack, for his part, shared his own sweet dedication to his wife, with a post to Instagram showing the pair on vacation. "Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better."

Both Obamas have been eager to talk about music in the past, creating playlists to share their favorite jams of the moment. In a post to Facebook on December 31st, 2017, Barack shared, in addition to his favorite books, his favorite songs of the year.

His list included hits like "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller), "Family Feud" by Jay Z (featuring Beyonce), "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar and "Millionaire" by Chris Stapleton, among others.

The former POTUS also curated two separate playlists for the summer of 2016, with different tunes for daytime and nighttime. His daytime playlist featured a little Nina Simone ("Sinnerman"), Prince ("U Got the Look") and Charles Minugs ("II B.S."), while his nighttime playlist had artists like Esperanza Spalding ("Espera"), Fiona Apple ("Criminal") and Miles Davis ("My Funny Valentine").

In 2015, Michelle shared her International Day of the Girl playlist, featuring everyone from Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj to Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Billie Holiday.

The takeaway? Both Obamas are big fans of modern artists like Beyonce and Jay Z, Alicia Keys, Leon Bridges, Kendrick Lamar, Sarah Bareilles and Janelle Monae in addition to more classic masters like Billie Holiday, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel, who all appear multiple times across multiple playlists.

Earlier this week, the Obamas were on hand as two up-and-coming artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, unveiled their portraits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Barack thanked Sherald in particular for "so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and – hotness – of the woman I love."