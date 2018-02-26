Metallica Set North American Arena Leg of WorldWired Tour

Metallica's WorldWired Tour will return to North America in September for a fall/winter arena jaunt in support of the heavy metal legends' latest LP Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

The 34-date trek finds Metallica heading to cities the band didn't visit during their 25-date North American stadium tour in 2017, including some markets they haven't visited in decades: Grand Forks, North Dakota will host its first Metallica gig in 30 years on September 8th, while Metallica will also visit El Paso, Birmingham, Alabama and Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the first time in over 25 years.

The jaunt kicks off September 2nd in Madison, Wisconsin and keeps Metallica on the road through 2019, concluding March 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale to the public starting March 2nd at Live Nation and the Fan Club presale begins February 27th. Each ticket purchase will be accompanied by a physical or digital copy of Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

Comedian Jim Breuer will host a "Light It Up" pre-show party at every gig. "Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more," the band said.

Metallica are also offering "Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets," allowing fans floor access to every Metallica concert on the upcoming trek. "For the first time in ‘Tallica history, you may purchase one ticket that will allow you floor access to any Metallica show on the 2018/2019 North American tour," the band said of the tickets, of which only 250 will be available. "Feel like trucking to Tulsa? Booking to Boise? Motoring to Minneapolis? No problem… you pick the show, call us no less than 48 hours before the gig and you're in!"

Metallica is currently on tour in Europe, where Lars Ulrich has been taping episodes of his It's Electric! Beats 1 radio show spotlighting some of the cities the band is visiting. The drummer explored the band's long history with Madrid, Spain as well as the city's music scene in a recently released video:



September 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

September 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

October 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

November 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

December 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 18, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

January 20, 2019 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 24, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 28, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

January 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

February 1, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

February 28, 2019 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 4, 2019 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 9, 2019 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

