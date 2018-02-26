Metallica Set North American Arena Leg of WorldWired Tour

Metallica's WorldWired Tour will return to North America in September for a fall/winter arena jaunt in support of the heavy metal legends' latest LP Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.
The 34-date trek finds Metallica heading to cities the band didn't visit during their 25-date North American stadium tour in 2017, including some markets they haven't visited in decades: Grand Forks, North Dakota will host its first Metallica gig in 30 years on September 8th, while Metallica will also visit El Paso, Birmingham, Alabama and Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the first time in over 25 years.
The jaunt kicks off September 2nd in Madison, Wisconsin and keeps Metallica on the road through 2019, concluding March 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale to the public starting March 2nd at Live Nation and the Fan Club presale begins February 27th. Each ticket purchase will be accompanied by a physical or digital copy of Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.
Comedian Jim Breuer will host a "Light It Up" pre-show party at every gig. "Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more," the band said.
Metallica are also offering "Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets," allowing fans floor access to every Metallica concert on the upcoming trek. "For the first time in ‘Tallica history, you may purchase one ticket that will allow you floor access to any Metallica show on the 2018/2019 North American tour," the band said of the tickets, of which only 250 will be available. "Feel like trucking to Tulsa? Booking to Boise? Motoring to Minneapolis? No problem… you pick the show, call us no less than 48 hours before the gig and you're in!"
Metallica is currently on tour in Europe, where Lars Ulrich has been taping episodes of his It's Electric! Beats 1 radio show spotlighting some of the cities the band is visiting. The drummer explored the band's long history with Madrid, Spain as well as the city's music scene in a recently released video:
Metallica Tour Dates
September 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
September 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
September 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
October 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
October 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
November 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
November 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
November 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
December 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
December 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
December 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
December 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 18, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
January 20, 2019 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
January 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
January 24, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
January 28, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
January 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
February 1, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
February 28, 2019 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 4, 2019 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 9, 2019 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
