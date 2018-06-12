Metal Band Isis Will Reunite to Honor Late Cave In Bassist

The post-metal group Isis, which disbanded in 2010, will reunite under the name Celestial this fall to pay tribute to Caleb Scofield, the bassist for the band Cave In who died this past March. The benefit concert will also feature performances by Cave In, Pelican, Old Man Gloom (a group that also counted Scofield among its ranks) and 27.

Called "A Celebration of the Life and Art of Caleb Scofield," the show will take place at Los Angeles' Wiltern on October 13th and the proceeds from the concert will benefit Scofield's family. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. pacific time via Ticketmaster. The announcement comes ahead of another tribute show for Scofield in Boston that will take place June 13th. That concert, at Boston's Royale Nightclub, will feature Cave In, Old Man Gloom, Converge, Young Widows and the Cancer Conspiracy. The show is sold out, but information about it is still online.

Celestial said its Los Angeles performance is a one-off. "Caleb was a touring partner and bandmate to the individual and collective personnel of Isis," the band said in a statement. "We are profoundly saddened that Caleb is gone. His place in our lives and hearts is indelible. Caleb's loss is unquestioningly felt most deeply by the family he leaves behind: his wife Jen and children Desmond and Sydney.

"As a group we are moved to try to do something to help them, and to commemorate Caleb's life, to celebrate what he meant to us," it continued. "[For] this occasion, we are choosing to perform under the name Celestial. This event is a one-off performance to benefit Caleb's family in their time of need and to pay tribute to a person we loved and lost. We are glad to be able to do our small part in the face of this tragedy and are looking forward to coming together to celebrate the beautiful and all too brief life of Caleb Scofield."

Scofield died in March when the truck he was in collided with a toll booth in New Hampshire. He was 39. He'd joined Cave In in 1998 and subsequently joined Old Man Gloom and formed Zozobra. He left behind a wife and two young children. An online memorial to raise funds for his family, via YouCaring, was posted online shortly after his death.