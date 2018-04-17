Meek Mill on Possibility of Retrial: 'I Will Be Free One Day'

Meek Mill said he hoped to "get my chance" in court soon after the Philadelphia District Attorney issued a statement saying he supported a new trial for the incarcerated rapper.

In an interview with Don Lemon on CNN Monday, Mill said, "I try and keep my spirits high, I don't really try to get my hopes up for that court room, but I felt like I will be free one day because the D.A. making that statement, basically saying they know something is wrong here. I don't think they're just saying it just to say it. They're saying it for a reason, and I think I'll be able to get my chance pretty soon."

On Monday, D.A. Larry Krasner authorized a new trial for Mill's 2007 conviction on drug and gun charges, citing issues with the credibility of the arresting officer. Krasner also said he supported setting bail for Mill's release. However, Judge Genece E. Brinkley – who has been widely criticized for her handling of Mill's case – refused to immediately hear arguments about releasing Mill on bail, instead scheduling a hearing for June.

"I try not to do too much negative speaking on her because my life in her hands, but I think people could see that was a little crazy," Mill said of the delay. "If the D.A.'s offering that I get bail, offering that I get a new trial, I think 60 days is a little outrageous."

Mill also spoke about how his case is indicative of broader issues with the criminal justice system, and offered advice to other young people of color. "I want people to be careful, especially young minorities," he said. "I call it target practice – when you already a target, when you're in high-risk neighborhoods where people already go to jail a lot, be careful. Watch the way you move, because you'll get caught up in a situation like this."

Mill also spoke another crucial way to change the criminal justice system: Voting. "When it's time to vote for governor, when it's time to vote for judges, D.A.s, vote," he said. "Let's vote for people that's into justice reform and helping the urban community, because we're being affected by it but we're not voting and we're not holding any political presence."