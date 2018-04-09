Meek Mill: Fans Protest Rapper's Prison Sentence in '1942 Flows' Video

Protesters hold up #FreeMeekMill posters and urge the Philadelphia court system to release the rapper from prison in the new video for "1942 Flows." The song originally appeared on the rapper's 2017 Wins & Losses album.

Related #FreeMeekMill: Exclusive Interview With Rapper From Prison Brutally beaten by rogue cops, the jailed rapper has become a cause and, in an exclusive interview from prison, he speaks out and looks ahead

Since the release, Meek was sent to back jail for allegedly violating his probation. Rick Ross, Colin Kaepernick and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin protested the new ruling. Jay-Z wrote a New York Times op-ed about Meek's wrongful imprisonment.



This new video for "1942 Flows" incorporates this struggle for Meek's freedom with footage from a November rally. Fans hold #FreeMeekMill posters as well as signs that encourage Judge Genece Brinkley, who has repeatedly sent Mill to prison, to recuse herself from the case. The video ends with audio of the crowd chanting, "Free Meek Mill!"

Last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office said it was "unopposed" to the idea of his release on bail. Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf made a similar statement on Twitter. "Our criminal justice system is in need of repair," he said.