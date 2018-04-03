MC5 Plot 'Kick Out the Jams' 50th Anniversary Tour

Wayne Kramer, the founding guitarist of Detroit punk legends MC5, will embark on a massive North American tour this fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's 1968 debut, Kick Out the Jams.

The 35-date tour launches September 5th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and fittingly wraps with two hometown shows in Detroit: October 26th at St. Andrew's Hall and October 27th at the Fillmore. At each tour stop, Kramer and co. will play Kick Out the Jams in its entirety, as well as an encore set of MC5 material that will change each night.

Tickets for the tour start to go on sale April 4th at 10 a.m. local time, though complete information is available on the MC5's website. The band is also offering "Wayne Kramer Super Fan Pre-Show Experience" packages, which come with one general admission ticket, a pre-show conversation and photo with Kramer, an autographed copy of his upcoming memoir, The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5 and My Life of Impossibilities.

Kramer is the only founding member of MC5 to participate in the tour, though he'll be joined by an impressive group of musicians: Soundgarden's Kim Thayil will play guitar, Fugazi's Brendan Canty will play drums, Dug Pinnick of King's X will play bass and Zen Guerrilla's Marcus Durant will serve as frontman.

Released amidst the political and cultural upheaval of 1968, Kramer noted the potency of revisiting Kick Out the Jams 50 years later. "Today, there is a corrupt regime in power, an endless war thousands of miles away, and uncontrollable violence wracking our country," he said. "It's becoming less and less clear if we're talking about 1968 or 2018. I'm now compelled to share this music I created with my brothers 50 years ago. My goal is that the audience leaves these concerts fueled by the positive and unifying power of rock music."

MC5 Tour Dates



September 5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

September 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 9 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

September 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

September 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

September 18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

September 23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

September 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

September 28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

September 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford

October 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

October 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

October 26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

October 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore