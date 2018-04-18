Mazzy Star Release Delicate New Song, Detail 'Still' EP

Mazzy Star will release a new EP, Still, on June 1st via Rhymes of an Hour Records. The duo – singer Hope Sandoval and guitarist David Roback – previewed the four-track set with the airy ballad "Quiet, the Winter Harbor."

"You're like a villain in some old film/ Walking in the dark in somebody's room," Sandoval gently croons over waltzing piano chords and washes of steel and slide guitar. "Walking in the dark in somebody's room."



Still – which also includes a reworked version of the band's 1993 song "So Tonight That I Might See" – is Mazzy Star's first release since their 2014 Record Store Day single "I'm Less Here." The EP, prepped for digital and 12-inch vinyl format, also marks Sandoval and Roback's first collaboration since the 2017 death of the group's longtime drummer Keith Mitchell.

Mazzy Star will make their Australian stage debut this summer with performances at the Sydney Opera House on June 11th, 12th and 13th.

The band issued their last fourth studio LP, Seasons of Your Day, in 2013. That record marked their run of classic Nineties albums: 1990's She Hangs Brightly, 1993's So Tonight That I Might See and 1996's Among My Swan.

Mazzy Star - Still EP Track List



1. "Quiet, The Winter Harbor"

2. "That Way Again"

3. "Still"

4. "So Tonight That I Might See (Ascension Version)"