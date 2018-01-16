The second annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert will feature performances by Norah Jones, Mavis Staples and Gary Clark, Jr., among many others. The Whoopi Goldberg-hosted concert, which will take place at New York's Beacon Theater on March 15th, will benefit God's Love We Deliver, an organization that provides meals and nutrition counseling for people with sever illnesses.

Other performers include Donald Fagen, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Emmylou Harris, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm with Steve Jordan, Heart's Ann Wilson, Cheap Trick and Warren Haynes. Trombone Shorty, Marc Cohn, Lucinda Williams, Patty Smyth, the Bacon Brothers, Valerie Simpson, John McEnroe and Jimmie Vaughan will also make appearances. The benefit's organizers, which include clothing designer John Varvatos, will announce more musical guests in the future.

The musicians will perform with a house band that includes the CBS Orchestra's Paul Shaffer, as well as musicians who have played with Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan and Jackson Browne and on Saturday Night Live.

“My family and I wanted to do something different for an organization we love and hold near and dear to our hearts," Greg Williamson, the show's co-producer, said in a statement. "Music brings people together and is a powerful and joyous way to raise awareness and dollars. God’s Love We Deliver, with its mission to feed New Yorkers who are too sick to cook or shop for themselves, is the perfect beneficiary. With the help of our incredible team, our Musical Director Will Lee and my partner John Varvatos, this annual concert has taken on a life of its own and we feel it’s just the beginning of our effort to help feed thousands of sick New Yorkers."

Tickets for the event will be available at noon on January 20th through Ticketmaster. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the charity.

The organization reports that last year's inaugural event helped raise $1.5 million for God's Love We Deliver. Performers at that show included Staples and Cyndi Lauper.