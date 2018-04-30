Mastodon, Dinosaur Jr. Plot Joint Summer Tour

Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. announced a joint North American summer tour. The prog-metal and alt-rock bands scheduled 13 dates for the U.S. and Canada – running from September 1st in Edmonton, Alberta through September 19th in Hamilton, Ontario.

Related Mastodon on Real-Life Tragedies That Inspired Harrowing New LP Guitarist Bill Kelliher, drummer Brann Dailor also talk making peace with catchiness, "desert-sultan" concept behind seventh album 'Emperor of Sand'

A fan club pre-sale for both bands begins May 1st at 10 a.m. local time, with a separate Blabbermouth pre-sale kicking off May 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. Local market pre-sales will launch May 3rd at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale May 4th at 10 a.m. local time.

Mastodon enthused about their "legendary" tour mates in a statement, saying: "We've been talking about it for years, and it's finally happening!"

Prior to their run with Dinosaur Jr., the prog-metal band will join Primus for a co-headlining tour that begins May 6th in Morrison, Colorado and wraps July 7th in Phoenix. Mastodon recently paired their synth-heavy track "Clandestiny" – a highlight from their 2017 LP, Emperor of Sand – with a dystopian animated video.

Mastodon followed their seventh and most recent album with the Cold Dark Place EP, which features one new song, "Toe to Toes," and three leftover tracks from the sessions of 2014's Once More 'Round the Sun.

Dinosaur Jr. issued their 11th LP, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016.

Mastodon, Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates



September 1 - Edmonton, AB,@ North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 2 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Centre

September 4 - Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

September 6 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

September 7 - Duluth, MN @Duluth Heritage Center

September 8 - Sioux City, IA @Anthem at Hard Rock Casino

September 11 - Milwaukee, WI @Eagles Ballroom

September 12 - Cleveland, OH @Agora Theatre

September 14 - Ft. Wayne, IN @Clyde Theatre

September 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @20 Monroe Live

September 16 - London ON @ London Concert Theatre

September 17 - Kitchener, ON @ Elements

September 19 - Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall