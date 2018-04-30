Mastodon, Dinosaur Jr. Plot Joint Summer Tour

Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. announced a joint North American summer tour. The prog-metal and alt-rock bands scheduled 13 dates for the U.S. and Canada – running from September 1st in Edmonton, Alberta through September 19th in Hamilton, Ontario.
A fan club pre-sale for both bands begins May 1st at 10 a.m. local time, with a separate Blabbermouth pre-sale kicking off May 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. Local market pre-sales will launch May 3rd at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale May 4th at 10 a.m. local time.
Mastodon enthused about their "legendary" tour mates in a statement, saying: "We've been talking about it for years, and it's finally happening!"
Prior to their run with Dinosaur Jr., the prog-metal band will join Primus for a co-headlining tour that begins May 6th in Morrison, Colorado and wraps July 7th in Phoenix. Mastodon recently paired their synth-heavy track "Clandestiny" – a highlight from their 2017 LP, Emperor of Sand – with a dystopian animated video.
Mastodon followed their seventh and most recent album with the Cold Dark Place EP, which features one new song, "Toe to Toes," and three leftover tracks from the sessions of 2014's Once More 'Round the Sun.
Dinosaur Jr. issued their 11th LP, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016.
Mastodon, Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates
September 1 - Edmonton, AB,@ North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
September 2 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Centre
September 4 - Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre
September 6 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
September 7 - Duluth, MN @Duluth Heritage Center
September 8 - Sioux City, IA @Anthem at Hard Rock Casino
September 11 - Milwaukee, WI @Eagles Ballroom
September 12 - Cleveland, OH @Agora Theatre
September 14 - Ft. Wayne, IN @Clyde Theatre
September 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @20 Monroe Live
September 16 - London ON @ London Concert Theatre
September 17 - Kitchener, ON @ Elements
September 19 - Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall