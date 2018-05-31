Maroon 5, Cardi B Team on Cameo-Packed 'Girls Like You' Video

Maroon 5 unveiled a cameo-packed video for "Girls Like You," their latest Red Pill Blues single, which boasts a remix feature from Cardi B.

The simple clip finds Maroon 5 performing the snappy pop-rock track on a sparse stage, but each time the camera circles around singer Adam Levine, a new woman appears behind him. The all-star cameos include Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Millie Bobby Brown, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh and Ellen DeGeneres.

Cardi B appears as well, taking over the set to spit her cheeky verse: "I don't really want a white horse and a carriage/ I'm thinking more of a white Porsche and karats." The clip closes with a final flurry of guests that includes Mary J. Blige, soccer star Alex Morgan, Jennifer Lopez and Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Maroon 5 recently kicked off a lengthy North American tour in support of Red Pill Blues. The first leg wraps June 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, then picks up again September 7th in Salt Lake City, Utah.