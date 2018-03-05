Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie Revive 'Twins of Evil' for Co-Headlining Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will co-headline the "Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour" this summer, a nod to the rockers' joint "Twins of Evil" 2012 tour.

The two artists will play close to 30 shows together, starting July 11th in Detroit and wrapping up August 29th in Irvine, CA. Presale for the trek begins March 19th, with a general on-sale to follow on March 24th. Check out Manson's site for complete ticket information.



Zombie and Manson previously toured together as the "Twins of Evil" six years ago. However, that tour led to tension between the two performers, and during a show in Michigan, Zombie cursed Manson out on stage, accusing him of going over his allotted set time.

According to Zombie, the two men almost came to blows. But speaking with Howard Stern in 2014, Zombie suggested that the dispute was "so stupid," adding that he would "probably" consider touring with Manson again.

Both Zombie and Manson have relatively new music to promote – Zombie released The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser in 2016, while Manson put out Heaven Upside Down last year.



Zombie's LP The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser reached Number Six on the Billboard 200, while Manson's Heaven Upside Down peaked at Number Eight. Last week, Zombie announced that he plans to release a career-spanning vinyl box set – including a new live album – on March 30th.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tour Dates:

July 11 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

July 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United

July 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

July 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Darling’s Pavilion

August 7 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 11 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

August 12 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

August 16 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

August 17 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360

August 18 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

August 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

August 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

August 28 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 29 - Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater