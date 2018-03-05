Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie Revive 'Twins of Evil' for Co-Headlining Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will co-headline the "Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour" this summer, a nod to the rockers' joint "Twins of Evil" 2012 tour.
The two artists will play close to 30 shows together, starting July 11th in Detroit and wrapping up August 29th in Irvine, CA. Presale for the trek begins March 19th, with a general on-sale to follow on March 24th. Check out Manson's site for complete ticket information.
Zombie and Manson previously toured together as the "Twins of Evil" six years ago. However, that tour led to tension between the two performers, and during a show in Michigan, Zombie cursed Manson out on stage, accusing him of going over his allotted set time.
According to Zombie, the two men almost came to blows. But speaking with Howard Stern in 2014, Zombie suggested that the dispute was "so stupid," adding that he would "probably" consider touring with Manson again.
Both Zombie and Manson have relatively new music to promote – Zombie released The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser in 2016, while Manson put out Heaven Upside Down last year.
Zombie's LP The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser reached Number Six on the Billboard 200, while Manson's Heaven Upside Down peaked at Number Eight. Last week, Zombie announced that he plans to release a career-spanning vinyl box set – including a new live album – on March 30th.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tour Dates:
July 11 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
July 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United
July 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
July 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Darling’s Pavilion
August 7 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 11 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
August 12 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood
August 16 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
August 17 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360
August 18 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
August 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater
August 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion
August 28 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 29 - Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater