Marilyn Manson released the gloomy new video for "Cry Little Sister," the shock rocker's cover of the theme song from the cult Eighties vampire flick The Lost Boys.

Manson initially debuted his industrial spin on Gerard McMahon's goth classic live in concert earlier this month. Manson recorded his version as the featured track on the soundtrack for the X-Men horror spinoff The New Mutants, but that film was pushed from April 2018 to July 2019.

Rather than keeping the cover under wraps for another year, Manson paired his "Cry Little Sister" with a colorful yet creepy visual directed by Bill Yukich.

"Cry Little Sister" is Manson's first new song since he released his new album Heaven Upside Down in October 2017. That album's producer, Tyler Bates, also served that role on "Cry Little Sister."

In July, Manson and Rob Zombie will revive their Twins of Evil co-headlining tour for a 30-date track through North America.