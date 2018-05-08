Madonna performed a surprise set during this year's Met Gala on Monday. Fitting the event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the singer covered Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and performed her classic, "Like a Prayer."

For "Prayer," Madonna and a group of backup singers appeared on the Met stairs dressed in hooded monk robes, which hid their faces, as the song opened. As the backup singers sang the opening refrains a cappella, Madonna pulled off her hood. During the piano-backed "Hallelujah," Madonna performed another lightly choreographed number with dancers.

Rihanna and Vogue's Anna Wintour hosted the Gala. Artist attendees included Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, Cardi B, Migos and 2 Chainz, among many others.



Madonna was recently tapped to direct Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina, a biopic on the Sierra Leonean ballet star Michaela DePrince who also appeared in Beyoncé's Lemonade.