Machine Gun Kelly Explores Relationship's End in 'The Break Up' Video

Machine Gun Kelly explores a relationship's bitter end with his colorful "The Break Up" video. Director Jordan Wozy follows the rapper and his ex as they air grievances over the phone, shifting through color-coded rooms that include one filled with cacti and another with "Fuck You" balloons.
The rapper also marked Valentine's Day by launching another unsentimental project: his 1-800-The-Break-Up website, which allows users to text custom relationship-ending messages or pre-set, greeting card-styled disses. (Samples of the latter include "Wanna see a magic trick? Poof! You're single" and "Our relationship is like a fat guy – it's not working out.")
"The Break Up" appears on the deluxe reissue of the rapper's third LP, 2017's bloom. Last year, he also teamed with X Ambassadors and Bebe Rex for the single "Home," featured on the soundtrack to Will Smith action-thriller Bright.
Machine Gun Kelly – who was recently cast as Tommy Lee in the upcoming Motley Crue biopic The Dirt – will join Fall Out Boy on their upcoming North American Mania tour, which kicks off August 29th in Uniondale, New York.