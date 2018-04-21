Lynyrd Skynyrd Set Hometown Stadium Gig for Final Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that the band's final show together will be a hometown gig in Jacksonville, Florida on September 2nd.

Related Rob Sheffield on Why Rock Stars Are Suddenly Retiring From Elton John to Paul Simon and Neil Diamond, a generation of elders searches for a new way to say goodbye

In January, Lynyrd Skynyrd revealed they would embark on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour in 2018. While the tour was originally slated to conclude on September 1st in Atlanta, the group added one last concert in Jacksonville – where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band formed in 1964 – at the stadium where the NFL's Jaguars play.

"This is a dream come true for the Lynyrd Skynyrd band. We're going to rock the house here," Johnny Van Zant said at a press conference Thursday (via News 4 Jax). "My brother and Gary [Rossington] and Alan Collins started this band a long time ago. We are on our farewell tour. It’s time to wrap it up. To be able to play Jacksonville, here, with the Jags, come on. It doesn't get any better than that."

Lynyrd Skynyrd also revealed that Jason Aldean and Kid Rock are on board as special guests for the final show.

"We are very excited to have friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock join us in our hometown of Jacksonville," Rossington added. "Playing where the band got its start all those years ago is always special but having these guys with us makes it even sweeter"

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour kicks off May 4th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Along the way, artists like the Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band. 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Hank Williams Jr. will act as the special guests.