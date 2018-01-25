Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd will embark on their final tour this summer, tapping an array of guests to join them throughout the big sendoff including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and Bad Company.
The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour starts May 4th at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in Palm Beach, Florida and stretches throughout the summer with stops in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto and St. Louis. The trek wraps September 1st at the Cellars Amphitehatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.
Other special guests set to appear alongside Skynyrd during the trek include the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band. 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.
Tickets for the tour go on sale February 2nd at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation with two exceptions: Tickets for the July 20th show in Mansfield, Massachusetts go on sale at 11 a.m. local time, and tickets for the August 10th show in Detroit go on sale February 3rd at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale will be available for Citi cardholders starting January 30th at 10 a.m. local time through February 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Skynyrd's website.
Skynyrd's final tour comes 45 years after they released their 1973 debut, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), which included Southern rock staples like "Gimme Three Steps," "Simple Man" and, of course, "Free Bird." The group would release four more albums before frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and more died in a 1977 plane crash.
Lynyrd Skynyrd reunited in 1987 with Ronnie's brother, Johnny Van Zant, serving as lead singer. Over the past three decades, this version of the group has toured and recorded a handful of albums, their last, Last of a Dyin' Breed, arriving in 2012. Guitarist Gary Rossington is the only Skynyrd co-founder still playing with the band, though guitarist Rickey Medlocke was briefly part of the group in the early Seventies.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates
May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood