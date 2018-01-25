Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd will embark on their final tour this summer, tapping an array of guests to join them throughout the big sendoff including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and Bad Company.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour starts May 4th at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in Palm Beach, Florida and stretches throughout the summer with stops in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto and St. Louis. The trek wraps September 1st at the Cellars Amphitehatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

Other special guests set to appear alongside Skynyrd during the trek include the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band. 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

Tickets for the tour go on sale February 2nd at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation with two exceptions: Tickets for the July 20th show in Mansfield, Massachusetts go on sale at 11 a.m. local time, and tickets for the August 10th show in Detroit go on sale February 3rd at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale will be available for Citi cardholders starting January 30th at 10 a.m. local time through February 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Skynyrd's website.

Skynyrd's final tour comes 45 years after they released their 1973 debut, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), which included Southern rock staples like "Gimme Three Steps," "Simple Man" and, of course, "Free Bird." The group would release four more albums before frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and more died in a 1977 plane crash.

Lynyrd Skynyrd reunited in 1987 with Ronnie's brother, Johnny Van Zant, serving as lead singer. Over the past three decades, this version of the group has toured and recorded a handful of albums, their last, Last of a Dyin' Breed, arriving in 2012. Guitarist Gary Rossington is the only Skynyrd co-founder still playing with the band, though guitarist Rickey Medlocke was briefly part of the group in the early Seventies.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates

May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood