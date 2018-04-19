Swedish pop artist Lykke Li unveiled two new songs, "Deep End" and "Hard Rain," from her first album in four years, So Sad So Sexy, which is out June 8th via RCA.

"Deep End" finds Lykke Li putting her own spin on contemporary pop and R&B trends, laying lush vocals and lyrics – "Bae, you burned me/ Your kiss is salty chlorine" – over gossamer synths and grinding percussion. Lykke Li crafted the track with producers Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West), Malay (Frank Ocean, Zayn) and T-Minus (Drake, Nicki Minaj).

For "Hard Rain," Lykke Li partnered with former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist, Rostam Batmanglij, to make a mesmerizing ballad filled with subtle synth lines and unexpected vocal flourishes.



So Sad So Sexy marks Lykke Li's first album since 2014's I Never Learn. Over the past few years, she released a handful of songs with the supergroup, Liv, which also includes Bhasker, Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg and Peter Björn and John's Björn Yttling. Last year, Lykke Li released a cover of the pop standard, "Unchained Melody," and in February she shared a cover of Jim Croce's "Time In a Bottle."

Lykke Li has a handful of live dates scheduled this summer, though her only North American stops are festival sets at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Osheaga in Montreal.