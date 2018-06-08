Lykke Li Plots North American Fall Tour

Lykke Li announced a North American fall tour in support of her newly issued fourth LP, So Sad So Sexy. The trek launches October 5th in Washington D.C. and wraps on the 21st in Portland, Oregon.

The indie-pop singer-songwriter also booked a brief run of European dates, kicking off November 4th in London, United Kingdom and closing the 8th in Berlin, Germany. Her itinerary also includes a handful of August festival dates, including Lollapalooza and Osheaga in Montréal, Canada.

Tickets for the new North American shows go on sale June 15th at 10 a.m. local time via Li's website. The European gigs go on sale June 13th at 9 a.m. U.K. time.

So Sad So Sexy is Li's first studio album in four years, following 2014's I Never Learn. The new LP includes previously issued track "Two Nights" (featuring Portland rapper Aminé and co-production from Skrillex), "Sex Money Feelings Die," "Deep End," Rostam collaboration "Hard Rain" and "Utopia." She paired the latter track with a Mother's Day-themed video utilizing personal home movie footage.

In the interim between her two most recent records, Li recorded a series of tracks with the supergroup, Liv, which also includes Bhasker, Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg and Peter Björn and John's Björn Yttling. In 2017, she released a cover of pop standard "Unchained Melody," and she recently reinterpreted Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle."

Lykke Li Tour Dates



August 3rd – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga 2018

August 5th – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza 2018

August 8th – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

August 10th – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival 2018

August 11th – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

August 12th – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival 2018

October 5th – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

October 7th – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 8th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 9th – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 11th – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

October 12th – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

October 16th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 17th – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 18th – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

October 20th – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

October 21st – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

November 4th – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

November 5th – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

November 6th – Paris, France @ Bataclan

November 8th – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus