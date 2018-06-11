LVL UP to Disband Following Run of Final Shows

New York indie-rock band LVL UP announced their breakup on Monday. "We have decided to retire this project," the group tweeted. "It has been an extremely rewarding journey beyond anything we could have realistically imagined ... Our deepest gratitude goes out to every label, band and person who's played a role in this wild ride."

The quartet paired the announcement with their final song, "Orchard," a melancholy swirl of mellotron, synthesizers and thumping drums that fades out with a barrage of distortion.

LVL UP also announced a run of goodbye shows. The 21-date tour begins August 27th in Boston, Massachusetts and concludes September 28th in New York, New York.

"The band began in a college dorm room in 2011 as a lighthearted recording project," LVL UP added in their Twitter statement. "We have since been lucky enough to tour nationally and internationally over the last seven years with the support of many lovely people, and will never be able to thank our friends, families and loved ones enough for providing such warmth throughout this experience."

LVL UP broke out with their debut LP for Sub Pop, 2016's Return to Love, which Rolling Stone named the year's 15th best album and contributing editor Rob Sheffield ranked at Number Five on his personal list. Their song "Pain" came in ninth on Rolling Stone's round-up of the year's 50 Best Songs.