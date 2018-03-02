Hear Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato's English Version of 'Échame La Culpa'

"Despacito" star Luis Fonsi teamed with Demi Lovato for "Not on You," the English version of their collaborative hit single, "Échame la Culpa." The new take maintains the original's catchy, Reggaeton beat and glossy production, with the singers exchanging harmonies.

"I don't really, really want fight anymore/ I don't really, really wanna fake it no more," Lovato belts on the pre-chorus. "Play me like the Beatles, baby – just let it be/ So come and put the blame on me."

Since its November release, "Échame la Culpa" has over 950 million YouTube/VEVO views and peaked at Number One on iTunes charts in 59 countries and received a 12-times U.S. Latin Platinum certification. In December, Fonsi became just the third Latin artist ever to simultaneously place two Spanish-language tracks in the Hot 100's Top 50, Billboard reports.

Lovato recently launched a tour with DJ Khaled in support of her latest LP, 2017's Tell Me You Love Me. The trek, which stretches throughout March, continues Friday, March 2nd with a show in Inglewood, California.