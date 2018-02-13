Hear Lucy Dacus Find Inner Peace on Galvanic New Song 'Next of Kin'

Lucy Dacus contemplates death and self-forgiveness on her new single, "Next of Kin." The 22-year-old singer's supple contralto provides calm over snapping guitar and bass. It's a smart combination Dacus returns to on her forthcoming album, Historian, out March 2nd. She released the record's first song, "Night Shift," in December.

Dacus tells Rolling Stone that "Kin" lyrics like "I used to be too deep inside my head/ Now I'm too far out of my skin," refer to closing herself off to the world and in turn, not taking care of herself, spiritually. It was written after she began having panic attacks for the first time following her breakthrough album, No Burden.

"I could tell myself, 'Nothing's going on, chill out.' But I'd just be shaking. Or my throat would close up, or I would start losing my vision, get dizzy, get nauseous ... It would just be a feedback loop."



Once the anxiety abated, Dacus was inspired to write a "positive song" about finding peace in not achieving everything in life. "Admitting that you're not going to reach all of your goals – or for me, read all the books that I want to read [laughs] – that's something that can put me into a space of anxiety. But it's almost more comforting to admit that's what will happen. Then you can get past it."

For Dacus, "Next of Kin" – like many of her songs – functions as a kind of personal reminder to keep self-care in balance. "I think I've had extremes of being unable to exist outside of my own head, and then only existing for other people," she says thoughtfully. "There's a middle ground where I should take care of myself and other people. And I do feel better about that since writing the ['Next of Kin'] line. Writing the line is then setting a goal for myself that I then have to achieve."

Following the record's release, Dacus will tour the U.S. and Europe from March through early May.

Additional reporting by Sarah Grant

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

March 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 7 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

March 8 – Charleston, SC @ Pour House

March 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 10 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

March 21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

March 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

March 26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

March 28 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

March 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 31 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

April 2 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

April 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 5 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

April 6 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI

April 8 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

April 9 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 14 – Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

April 19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

April 20 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

April 21 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

April 22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2

April 24 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

April 25 – London, UK @ Omeara

April 26 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

April 27 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

April 30 – Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade

May 1 – Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar

May 3 – Cologne, GE @ Blue ShellMay 4 – Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory

June 14th – June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival