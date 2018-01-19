Lucius Ready New Acoustic LP 'Nudes,' Features Roger Waters

Lucius will release Nudes, a collection of acoustic recordings, on March 2nd. The band's Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig currently sing backup for Roger Waters on the Pink Floyd bassist's still-ongoing Us + Them Tour. They recorded the 10-track album during gaps in Waters' tour.



Lucius' new album features covers of Tame Impala's "Eventually," Gerry Rafferty's "Right Down the Line" and the Lead Belly-popularized "Goodnight Irene," featuring Roger Waters. Additionally, Wilco's Nels Cline contributes to the original song "Million Dollar Secret." The Brooklyn band also unveiled Nudes' smokey, folk-pop first single, "Neighbors"

"Amidst nearly every performance over the past few years, we've had the opportunity to strip away everything – be it at the center of the crowd, or on stage around one microphone, or in tiny, unexpected rooms around the world – all to share and create an intimate, heartfelt connection with our audience," Wolfe and Laessig said of their new album in a statement.

"It's these moments that have inspired our newest project, Nudes. Recorded over two days at New York's legendary Electric Lady Studios, Nudes is a collection of acoustic songs: new, from our back catalog - reimagined, and covers we've always wanted to record. It is a record giving homage to what has been ... and a hint at what's to come."

The singers will rejoin Waters in February for the Australian leg of the Us + Them tour, after which Lucius will embark on their own North American trek throughout March before Waters' jaunt heads to Europe in April.

Nudes Track List



1. "Woman"

2. "Right Down the Line" (Gerry Rafferty cover)

3. "Tempest"

4. "Something About You"

5. "Neighbors"

6. "Eventually" (Tame Impala cover)

7. "Until We Get There"

8. "Million Dollar Secret"

9. "Feels Like a Curse"

10. "Goodnight, Irene" (traditional)

Lucius Tour Dates



March 3-5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

March 7 - Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

March 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

March 9 - Fort Collins, CO@ Washington's

March 10 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

March 12- Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

March 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

March 15 - Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

March 16- Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

March 17 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

March 18- Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

March 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

March 22 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall

March 23 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 24 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

March 25 - Knoxville, TN @ The Bijou Theatre