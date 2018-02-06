Love's 'Forever Changes' Super Deluxe Box Due This Spring

A new, 50th anniversary box-set edition of Love's landmark Forever Changes album will feature unreleased tracks, alternate mixes and a hardcover book. The set, due April 6th, will create a comprehensive portrait of the album through four CDs, a DVD and an LP, paired with liner notes by music historian Ted Olsen that break down each track on the album.

The album's original co-producer and engineer, Bruce Botnick, specially remastered Forever Changes for this release, which also marks the first time the mono version of the record has been available on CD. The collection also features alternate mixes, unreleased singles and outtakes. The DVD features a high-resolution audio mix of the record, as well as a promotional video for "Your Mind and We Belong Together" that came out in 1968.

Other rarities include single versions of "Alone Again Or" and "A House Is Not Your Motel" that have not been available since 1967 and a previously unreleased backing track for "Live and Let Live" and an outtake backing track for "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)."

"When I did that album," frontman Arthur Lee once said, "I thought I was going to die at that particular time, so those were my last words." Nevertheless, the singer performed the album live well into the 2000s, before his death of cancer in 2006.

The record, which ranked Number 40 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of all Time, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008 and included in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2012.

Forever Changes Box Set Track List

Disc One: Original Album

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

7. "Maybe t People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

8. "Live and Let Live"

9. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

10. "Bummer in the Summer"

11. "You Set the Scene"



Disc Two: Mono Mix



Disc Three: Alternate Mix

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

7. "Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

8. "Live And Let Live"

9. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

10. "Bummer in the Summer"

11. "You Set the Scene"

12. "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)" (Outtake, Alternate Mix)



Disc Four: Singles and Outtakes

1. "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)"

2. "Alone Again Or" (Single Version)

3. "A House Is Not a Motel" (Single Version)

4. "Hummingbirds" (Demo)

5. "A House Is Not a Motel" (Backing Track)

6. "Andmoreagain" (Alternate Electric Backing Track)

7. "The Red Telephone" (Tracking Sessions Highlights)

8. "Wooly Bully" (Outtake)

9. "Live and Let Live" (Backing Track) *

10. "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)" (Outtake, Backing Track) *

11. "Your Mind and We Belong Together" (Tracking Sessions Highlights)

12. "Your Mind and We Belong Together"

13. "Laughing Stock"

14. "Alone Again Or" (Mono Single Remix)



DVD: 24/96 Stereo Mix

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

7. "Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

8. "Live and Let Live"

9. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

10. "Bummer in the Summer"

11. "You Set the Scene"

12. "Your Mind and We Belong Together" (Video)



LP: Original Album

Side One

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"



Side Two

1. "Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

2. "Live And Let Live"

3. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

4. "Bummer in the Summer"

5. "You Set the Scene"



* Previously Unreleased