Lorde Pins Powerful Time's Up Message to Grammy Dress

While the music world donned white roses at the 2018 Grammys to signify the #MeToo movement, Lorde made her own statement by pinning the excerpt of an essay on the back of the red dress she wore to Madison Square Garden.

Related Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Dominate 2018 Grammy Awards '24K Magic' singer sweeps Album, Record and Song of the Year categories, winning all six categories he was nominated in

"My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer," Lorde wrote in an Instagram post highlighting the gesture.

The excerpted text, from Holzer's Inflammatory Essays series, pinned to Lorde's gown read in full, "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take coverage for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom." Musicians like Frank Ocean and Kurt Cobain have also showcased Holzer's Truisms work.

In addition to the white roses, the Grammys marked the #MeToo movement with a star-studded performance by Kesha, who joined with singers Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha to perform her emotional "Praying." Janella Monae also delivered a powerful speech trumpeting both #MeToo and Time's Up.