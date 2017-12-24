Lorde Cancels Tel Aviv Concert After Calls to Boycott Israel

Lorde has decided to cancel her 2018 concert in Tel Aviv following calls for the Melodrama singer to withdraw from the gig due to the ongoing cultural boycott.

Organizers confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that Lorde had canceled the show, scheduled for the Tel Aviv Convention Centre on June 5th as part of her 2018 world tour. In a statement to organizers (via Jerusalem Post's Amy Spiro), Lorde explained her decision without mentioning the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

"I've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde wrote of her decision.

"I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one."

Representatives for Lorde didn't immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Lorde was initially asked to reconsider her Tel Aviv concert in a December 20th open letter from a New Zealand website The Spinoff. Lorde tweeted in response to the open letter, "Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too."

The clamor for Lorde to boycott the Tel Aviv increased in recent days as the United States announced it would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a decision that sparked deadly riots in Gaza and drew condemnation from the United Nations.

"Tel Aviv, it's been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and I'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. I hope one day we can all dance," Lorde continued.

Israeli culture minister Miri Regev hoped that Lorde would reverse the cancellation in a statement, "Lorde, I'm hoping you can be a 'pure heroine,' like the title of your first album, be a heroine of pure culture, free from any foreign - and ridiculous - political considerations."



Lorde becomes the latest artist to cancel an Israel concert following pressure from the BDS movement, joining Roger Waters, Elvis Costello, Thurston Moore, Lauryn Hill and more. Conversely, both Radiohead and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds proceeded with planned Israel shows in 2017 despite criticism from the BDS-aligned artists.