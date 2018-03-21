Lollapalooza 2018: Jack White, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd Lead Lineup

Jack White, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd and Arctic Monkeys will serve as headliners at this year's Lollapalooza, which once again invades Chicago's Grant Park from August 2nd to August 5th.

Vampire Weekend, The National, St. Vincent, Portugal. The Man, Greta Van Fleet and Chvrches are among the rock acts set to perform at the long-running festival, while hip-hop acts include Logic, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, Brockhampton and LL Cool J.

Khalid, Camilo Cabello, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand and nearly 200 more acts will also take the stage at Lollapalooza.

This year's fest will also feature festival founder and Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell performing alongside his Kind Heaven project, an all-star lineup of guest musicians who will deliver new music from Farrell's upcoming solo album.

Tickets for Lollapalooza are on sale now; Check out the festival's website for more information.

Arcade Fire, Run the Jewels, Chance the Rapper and Lorde were recruited to headline Lollapalooza in 2017. However, last year's fest was forced to prematurely end Thursday performances – including the cancellation of Lorde's headlining show – due to a weather emergency.