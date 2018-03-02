Hear Logic Face Self-Doubt on New Song With Marshmello, 'Everyday'

Logic contemplates the meaning of success on his electronic-leaning new single, "Everyday," a collaboration with DJ/producer Marshmello.

"Now they know my name wherever I go/ Used to think that's what I wanted, but now just don't know," the rapper admits over glitchy hi-hats and synths. "I'm trying to live my life, but am I doing it right?" The emcee showcases his wide range on the track, alternating between brisk triplet rhymes and tender crooning.

Related Logic Talks Suicide-Prevention Hit, Coping With Anxiety, Trump The rapper also discusses his painful upbringing, his feelings about the president, and what it's like to be mocked by Cartman on 'South Park'

"Everyday" is Logic's third new song of 2018, following "Overnight" and "44 More." Last year, the rapper issued his breakthrough LP, Everybody, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and included his suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255," featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

"1-800-273-8255" earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year at the 2018 ceremony, where Logic, Cara and Khalid performed a poignant live version of the single alongside a group of suicide survivors.