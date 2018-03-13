Logic Announces 'Bobby Tarantino Vs. the World' Tour

On the heels of the release of his Bobby Tarantino II mixtape earlier this month, Logic announced a 33-date headlining tour. NF and Kyle will open for Grammy-nominated rapper on all the dates.

Related Logic Talks Suicide-Prevention Hit, Coping With Anxiety, Trump The rapper also discusses his painful upbringing, his feelings about the president, and what it's like to be mocked by Cartman on 'South Park'

Logic's tour will kick off on June 8th in Boston and wrap on August 3rd in St. Louis, Missouri. Along the way, he will play iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale on March 16th at noon local time.

In the past, Logic has opened for Kid Cudi and recently embarked on a co-headlining tour with G-Eazy. This trek follows the massive success of his Everybody single "1-800-273-8255," a song about suicide prevention featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song has gone four-times platinum and received two Grammy nominations, including one for Song of the Year. Earlier this year, he appeared on the Marshmello track "Everyday." His sixth mixtape Bobby Tarantino II features guest appearances from the likes of 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa.

Logic Tour Dates



June 8 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 9 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 10 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

June 16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 19 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 22 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

June 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend, Amphitheater

June 28 - Cincinatti, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 3 - Darien Center, Ny @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 5 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 11 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

July 13 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 15 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

July 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 19 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

July 22 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 24 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

July 28 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Hunstman

July 29 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

August 1 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

August 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre