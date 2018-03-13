Logic Announces 'Bobby Tarantino Vs. the World' Tour

On the heels of the release of his Bobby Tarantino II mixtape earlier this month, Logic announced a 33-date headlining tour. NF and Kyle will open for Grammy-nominated rapper on all the dates.
Logic's tour will kick off on June 8th in Boston and wrap on August 3rd in St. Louis, Missouri. Along the way, he will play iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale on March 16th at noon local time.
In the past, Logic has opened for Kid Cudi and recently embarked on a co-headlining tour with G-Eazy. This trek follows the massive success of his Everybody single "1-800-273-8255," a song about suicide prevention featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song has gone four-times platinum and received two Grammy nominations, including one for Song of the Year. Earlier this year, he appeared on the Marshmello track "Everyday." His sixth mixtape Bobby Tarantino II features guest appearances from the likes of 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa.
Logic Tour Dates
June 8 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 9 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 10 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
June 16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 19 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 22 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
June 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend, Amphitheater
June 28 - Cincinatti, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 3 - Darien Center, Ny @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 5 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 11 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
July 13 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 15 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
July 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 19 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
July 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM
July 22 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 24 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 27 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 28 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Hunstman
July 29 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
August 1 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
August 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre