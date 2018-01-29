Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid performed a poignant, socially conscious version of their collaborative hit "1-800-273-8255" at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The trio added a real-life urgency to the track, filling the stage with a group of suicide survivors and family members of suicide victims.



Logic and Cara opened the song facing each other on two platforms before uniting center-stage, with Khalid joining for his vocal showcase at the end. Logic ended the performance with a passionate speech praising inclusivity and denouncing barriers. "Bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant who seeks refuge," he declared, concluding with a timely note on immigration.

"1-800-273-8255," which earned a nomination for Song of the Year, is named after the real phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which offers free and confidential assistance to people in distress. The single highlights Logic's third studio album, Everybody.



Suicide prevention is an important cause for the rapper. In September, he teamed with Metallica, former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and pop singer Halsey to participate in a newly launched mental health awareness campaign, "I'm Listening."



Both Cara and Khalid were nominated for Best New Artist at this year's ceremony. Khalid's debut LP, 2017's American Teen, was up for Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Cara's collaborative track with Zedd, "Stay." was contending for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.