Liz Phair Announces 'Amps on the Lawn' Fall Tour

After hitting the road this summer in support of her Girly-Sound to Guyville reissue, Liz Phair has lined up her 25-date Amps on the Lawn fall tour.



Contrary to the tour's name, the trek finds the singer-songwriter performing in theaters and clubs across the United States, plus festival gigs like Raleigh, North Carolina's Hopscotch and Dana Point, California's Ohana Music and Arts Festival.

The tour kicks off September 6th at Atlanta's Variety Playhouse and keeps Phair on the road through October 12th with a tour-ending show at Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom.

Prior to the fall jaunt, Phair will spend the summer touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her landmark 1993 album Exile From Guyville.



Liz Phair Tour Dates



September 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

September 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 10 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

September 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

September 13 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 19 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

September 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

September 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

September 27 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

September 28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

September 29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

October 1 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

October 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

October 3 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 8 - Boston, MA @ Royale

October 9 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

October 10 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom