Liz Phair Announces 'Amps on the Lawn' Fall Tour

After hitting the road this summer in support of her Girly-Sound to Guyville reissue, Liz Phair has lined up her 25-date Amps on the Lawn fall tour.
Contrary to the tour's name, the trek finds the singer-songwriter performing in theaters and clubs across the United States, plus festival gigs like Raleigh, North Carolina's Hopscotch and Dana Point, California's Ohana Music and Arts Festival.
The tour kicks off September 6th at Atlanta's Variety Playhouse and keeps Phair on the road through October 12th with a tour-ending show at Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom.
Prior to the fall jaunt, Phair will spend the summer touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her landmark 1993 album Exile From Guyville.
Liz Phair Tour Dates
September 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
September 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
September 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
September 10 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
September 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
September 13 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
September 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 19 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
September 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
September 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
September 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
September 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
September 27 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
September 28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
September 29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival
October 1 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
October 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
October 3 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
October 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 8 - Boston, MA @ Royale
October 9 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
October 10 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
October 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom