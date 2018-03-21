Watch Lion Babe Bask Among Mythological Sculptures in 'Honey Dew' Video

Art-R&B duo Lion Babe roam around Taconic Sculpture Park in the new "Honey Dew" video, admiring and posing among the mythological sculptures by Roy Kanwit.

Singer Jillian Hervey periodically dances and twirls an umbrella, while producer Lucas Goodman looks on stoically at the broad landscape. In a statement, the duo said the music video emphasizes the parallels between art and nature. "[The] styling and aesthetic pay homage to the late Sixties French film style and the clothing is wearable art," they said.



"Honey Dew" is Lion Babe's first release of 2018, following their standalone December single "Rockets," featuring rapper Moe Monks. They released their first LP, Begin, in 2016.



Goodman and Hervey began their collaboration with the 2012 single "Treat Me Like Fire," which propelled them to a record deal with Interscope. That track drew the attention of rapper-singer Childish Gambino, who guested on their 2013 song "Jump Hi" as well as Pharrell Williams, who produced their song "Wonder Woman."



Lion Babe also announced a pair of new live dates. The duo will perform in Sacramento on April 9th and San Francisco on the 11th before their set three days later at the Coachella Festival.