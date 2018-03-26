Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda will make his first solo appearance since the death of bandmate Chester Bennington at the Identity LA festival this spring. The free event, which celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, will take place at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12th. Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park and DJ duo Hotel Garuda will also perform, as will other artists who have yet to be announced.

The musician announced his participation in the festival via Twitter. The festival will spotlight Los Angeles' Asian Pacific American community and culture, its history and cultural and socioeconomic contributions to the city. Alongside its music offerings, Identity LA will also feature food trucks handpicked by Korean-American restaurateur Roy Choi, who is best known for his Korean taco Kogi truck. It will also honor yet-to-be-named Asian-American activists and community figures.

Shinoda released a three-track EP, Post Traumatic, in January as a response to the loss of Bennington, who died by suicide last July. "The past six months have been a rollercoaster," he said in a statement at the time. "Today, I'm sharing three songs I wrote and produced, with visuals that I filmed, painted, and edited myself. At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience. As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor – it's just me. Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don't know where this path goes, but I'm grateful I get to share it with you."

Last October, he participated in an all-star tribute to Bennington, which drew a crowd of more than 17,000. "I don't have the words," he told the audience. "I don't think any of us do." The group subsequently released the live album, One More Light, in December; it featured music recorded on Linkin Park's final tour with the singer.