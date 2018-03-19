Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt Release New Song for March for Our Lives

Two Broadway superpowers teamed for a new charity single Monday as Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt unveiled the video for "Found/Tonight," a mash-up of Hamilton's "The Story of Tonight" and Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found."

The video finds Miranda and Platt – a "Musical Theater Marvel/DC crossover," with Platt as Superman, as the Hamilton creator tweeted – combining their respective ballads in the studio. Proceeds from the download of "Found/Tonight" will benefit March for Our Lives, which is leading the rally on Washington, D.C. on March 24th to protest the government's inactivity on gun control.

"In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power," Miranda said in a statement. "In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us. This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together."

"Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about," Platt added. "These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change."

Miranda's musical collaborator Alex Lacamoire engineered the mash-up of the two Broadway smashes. "You can, of course, thank [Lacamoire] for how it’s put together. He created and produced the arrangement, having worked on both shows and being a magnificent Cuban dreamboat and all," Miranda tweeted.

Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives supporter Emma Gonzalez tweeted of the song, "I just listened to it and I can’t stop crying I’m gonna listen to this forever holy heck."