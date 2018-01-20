See Lin-Manuel Miranda Team With Nas for 'Wrote My Way Out' Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda teams with New York rappers Nas and Dave East and singer Aloe Blacc for the new video "Wrote My Way Out," the January offering from the Hamilton star's "Hamildrops" series.

The black-and-white video features the four artists performing the Hamilton Mixtape cut atop a New York building interspersed with snapshots of kids living in Manhattan's northern neighborhoods, like Harlem and Miranda's native Inwood.

"I picked up my pen like Hamilton / And wrote my way out of the projects," the rappers state on the chorus.

The "Wrote My Way Out" video follows December's "Hamildrops" exclusive, a new collaboration with the Decemberists titled "Ben Franklin's Song." Every month for the remainder of 2018, Miranda will dole out new content for the "Hamildrops" series.

In November, Miranda revealed that he would reprise the role of Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton when the musical is staged in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2019.

"When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role," Miranda said. "In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."