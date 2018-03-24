See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt Perform at March for Our Lives Rally

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt delivered an emotion rendition of "Found/Tonight," their mash-up of ballads from Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Saturday.

"We may not yet have reached our glory / But we'll surely join the fight / And when our children tell the story / They'll tell the story of tonight," the Broadway stars sang to the thousands of students gathered in the streets of the nation's capital.

"We love you. Don't give up," Miranda told the crowds following the performance. Soon after, the crowd started an impromptu chant of "Vote Them Out," the rallying cry against politicians who refuse to take action on gun control.

Proceeds from "Found/Tonight," a mash-up of Hamilton's "The Story of Tonight and Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found," will benefit March for Our Lives.

"In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power," Miranda previously said in a statement. "In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us. This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together."

"Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about," Platt added. "These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change."