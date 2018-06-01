Lily Allen Plots First North American Tour in Four Years

Lily Allen will embark on her first North American tour in four years this fall. The British singer will hit the road in support of her upcoming album No Shame.
The 21-date North American leg – which includes a stop at the Austin City Limits Festival in October – kicks off October 5th in Santa Ana, California and loops around the U.S. and Canada before concluding November 8th at Seattle's Showbox.
No Shame, due out June 8th, marks Allen's first album since 2014's Sheezus. The album addresses the end of Allen's marriage, motherhood and the singer's hard-partying reputation. "There's no shame in anything I’m saying," Allen previously said of the album in a statement.
Fans who preorder No Shame through Allen's official store will receive an opportunity to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour prior to the general on-sale on June 8th.
Allen's "uncomfortable and shocking and brutal" memoir is also due out in the fall.
Lily Allen Tour Dates
October 5 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 6 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
October 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
October 12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
October 18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
October 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
October 21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
October 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
October 27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
October 28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre
October 30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
October 31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
November 3 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD
November 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
November 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
November 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox