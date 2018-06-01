Lily Allen Plots First North American Tour in Four Years

Lily Allen will embark on her first North American tour in four years this fall. The British singer will hit the road in support of her upcoming album No Shame.



The 21-date North American leg – which includes a stop at the Austin City Limits Festival in October – kicks off October 5th in Santa Ana, California and loops around the U.S. and Canada before concluding November 8th at Seattle's Showbox.

No Shame, due out June 8th, marks Allen's first album since 2014's Sheezus. The album addresses the end of Allen's marriage, motherhood and the singer's hard-partying reputation. "There's no shame in anything I’m saying," Allen previously said of the album in a statement.

Fans who preorder No Shame through Allen's official store will receive an opportunity to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour prior to the general on-sale on June 8th.

Allen's "uncomfortable and shocking and brutal" memoir is also due out in the fall.

Lily Allen Tour Dates

October 5 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 6 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

October 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

October 12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

October 18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

October 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

October 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

October 27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

October 28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre

October 30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

October 31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

November 3 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD

November 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

November 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

November 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox