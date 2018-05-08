Lifetime Plans Docuseries, TV Movie About R. Kelly Scandal

The R. Kelly scandal will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries and television movie that delves into the allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer.

Lifetime announced both projects Monday as part of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, Variety reports.

The docuseries, executive produced by Dream Hampton, will provide a "captivating investigation into the controversial superstar." The still-untitled series, which examines the decades of allegations against the singer, also features interviews with survivors of Kelly's alleged "cult" and members of the singer's inner circle.

"Some very brave black women have trusted us with their stories, their truth and their trauma," Hampton said of the docuseries in a statement. "They are survivors and I’m honored to share their stories with the world."

The feature-length television movie promises to "lift the veil on the secretive inner world of R. Kelly, bringing to light the shocking allegations of abuse and twisted mind games."

"What we've seen — in the last year in particular — is the tremendous power of women’s voices when given the opportunity to share their truth," Lifetime's Brie Miranda Bryant said in a statement. "But there are important stories still untold, stories of bravery, resilience and defiance that demand to be heard. This is one of those stories."

In recent weeks, more women have stepped forward with new allegations of physical abuse and coercion against Kelly, who is also accused of maintaining what's been likened to a "sex cult." Kelly's publicist, lawyer, DJ and personal assistant have all severed ties with the singer as public pressure against Kelly continues to mount, including a Time's Up boycott to #MuteRKelly.

"We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture," Kelly's management said last week. "We understand criticizing a famous artist is a good way to draw attention to those goals – and in this case, it is unjust and off-target."