Liam Payne, J Balvin Host Rooftop Dance Party in 'Familiar' Video

Liam Payne and reggaeton star J Balvin host a late-night dance-off in the sleek video for "Familiar." The duo hold court in Miami throughout the clip, which cuts from a parking garage rooftop to a house party to a nightclub crammed with backing dancers.

The bilingual "Familiar" is set to appear on Payne's upcoming debut solo LP, tentatively titled LP1, which Rolling Stone recently named one of 2018's 54 Most Anticipated Albums. The former One Direction singer has yet to announce a track list or release date for the record.

Payne issued a string of singles last year: the club-friendly Quavo collaboration "Strip That Down," tropical-flavored breakup ballad "Bedroom Floor" and Zedd team-up "Get Low." In February, he and Rita Ora released the joint single "For You," featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.