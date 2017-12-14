Hear Liam Gallagher Voice Melting Snowman in Climate Change PSA

Liam Gallagher is the voice of Sammy the Snowman, who is melting in the wintertime due to rising global temperatures, in a new public service announcement. The short animated clip was made by United Kingdom environmental advocacy group, Climate Coalition, NME reports.

Related Liam Gallagher Sounds Off on Divorce, Drugs, Oasis' Breakup and More After coping with a divorce and the demise of Oasis, the frontman is finally back – and ready for a fight

"It might feel chilly, and the wind might bite at your noise," the former Oasis rocker said. "… But in the grand scheme of things, our earth is too hot, and it's getting even hotter. Our seasons are getting confused, lots of birds are nesting earlier and spring flowers are coming out too soon."

Sammy the Snowman is soon reduced to a puddle. "We have hope," says Gallagher. "Together we can protect [the things we love]." The Sammy the Snowman video was filmed by the photographer Rankin for the Climate Coalition.

Earlier this year, Gallagher released his solo debut album, As You Were, which was listed as one of Rolling Stone's 50 best albums of 2017.

In a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Gallagher said he doesn't have anything to prove with his new music. "I've had four years to have a real good think about what I want in life. I'm not chasing success. I've got more than enough in life. I've got everything. I've got more than everything. I just want to get back to making music, you know what I mean? Singing songs, you know what I mean?"

