Liam Gallagher Ruminates on Solo Journey in 'I've All I Need' Video

Liam Gallagher ruminates on the journey that followed his first-ever solo album in the new video for "I've All I Need," the closing track off his 2017 LP As You Were.

Related Liam Gallagher Sounds Off on Divorce, Drugs, Oasis' Breakup and More After coping with a divorce and the demise of Oasis, the frontman is finally back – and ready for a fight

The Charlie Lightening-directed video captures Gallagher in the studio as he records the ballad and serves at a travelogue of sorts as the former Oasis singer perform his new album on tour in front of adoring fans at music festivals like Glastonbury and intimate venues in Japan. Lightening is also the director behind the in-the-works Gallagher documentary.

The "I've All I Need" video also features blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos from the many celebrities and artists that crossed Gallagher's path during the past nine months, including David Beckham, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins and Stormzy.

Gallagher recently concluded his U.S. tour in support of As You Were, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017. On May 22nd, the singer served as opening act for the Rolling Stones' May 22nd tour-opening gig in London, with Gallagher set to embark on a European trek starting May 27th.

Gallagher will release "I've All I Need" is a limited edition 7" vinyl with the track on the A-side and the song's lyrics etched into the B-side. Fans can order that single at Gallagher's webstore.