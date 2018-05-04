Liam Gallagher Documentary 'As It Was' to Screen at Cannes

A documentary on Liam Gallagher is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liam Gallagher: As It Was will be making its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Film director Charlie Lightening has worked with Gallagher previously on Beady Eye videos and on his "Chinatown" video. Lightening also produced the live 12/12/12 benefit concert for Hurricane Sandy victims, which featured Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the Who and Bruce Springsteen. He also co-directed and executive produced the subsequent 12/12/12 feature documentary.

Currently in production, As It Was "tells the emotional story of how one of the greatest rock frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and legal battles," per THR's description. "The film depicts Liam emerging from Noel's shadow, managing expectations from being in the biggest band in the world to starting alone again alone, stripped bare, with nowhere to hide."

The documentary follows the 2016 release of Supersonic, a two-hour film that traces Noel and Liam Gallagher and their Oasis bandmates' peak years, including the drama and sibling rivalry.

"As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback," Liam Gallagher said in a statement. "It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film."

Gallagher released his first solo album, As You Were, last fall. The singer embarks on a brief North American solo tour this month, before he serves as supporting act for the Rolling Stones at London Stadium on May 22nd.